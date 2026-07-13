Editor’s note: The following was written by Tamra Jackson-Ziems and Dylan Mangel, University of Nebraska Extension plant pathologist, and Talon Mues, Extension educator, for the university’s Crop Watch website June 19.
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Editor’s note: The following was written by Tamra Jackson-Ziems and Dylan Mangel, University of Nebraska Extension plant pathologist, and Talon Mues, Extension educator, for the university’s Crop Watch website June 19.
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