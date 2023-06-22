People are also reading…
The lean hog futures market was mixed at the closing bell, with the 2024 contracts 7 cents higher compared to 12 cent to $1.12 losses nearby. July prices faded by $1.10 on Wednesday, but the contract stayed above the gap up from Friday, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The cattle cash market is under the influence of a key reversal top on June 7, and cash markets are lower this week, adding to pressure on futures, according to the Hightower Report. The market could take a pause before pushing lower, especially with the large discount to cash.