Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle may resume correction

Cattle markets were lower on Wednesday “which suggests the market could resume its correction from last week’s highs,” The Hightower Report sa…