Pork is still cheap compared to beef, and going forward, as inflation remains high and food prices remain high, pork will compete with beef, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.
Meanwhile, the hog market has drawn support from stronger pork prices, which have reached their highest levels in almost six months, The Hightower Report said this afternoon.
There was a higher boxed beef market, and over the coming week beef prices will be a key factor for cattle prices.
“Packers are going to pass on cattle that aren’t finished to their satisfaction,” Chris Lehr of ADM Investor Services said today.