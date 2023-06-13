People are also reading…
Cash beef and cattle markets have been running strong, and supplies are tight, but futures have been on the defensive since experiencing an outside day lower from contract highs last Wednesday, and they may spend some time consolidating their gains after the breakout rally that began late last month
Pork prices have been choppy to higher over the past couple of weeks, but they remain well below where they were at this point in 2022 or 2021, The Hightower Report said today.