Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

July hog futures expire today, and closed 37 cents weaker on Friday. The week’s move was still a net $2.97 gain. August hogs were also down by…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Weights often decline through mid-August, The Hightower Report said, but this past week was the first time there was an increase in at least f…