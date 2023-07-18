People are also reading…
July hog futures expired at $102.35. The CME Lean hog index with its two day lag was $101.03 on 7/13. The active month futures were down by $0.20 to $1.47 at the close. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price at $102 flat, up by $2.09, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
China’s 2nd quarter pork production is up 4.6% from a year ago, sparking concerns over demand that coupled with a key reversal day on Monday, could spark a selloff in August hogs, according to the Hightower Report.