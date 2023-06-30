People are also reading…
Thursday futures trading pushed the July and August contracts triple digits higher, with weakness in the deferred months. The back month contracts closed off their lows with 2 to 15 cent losses. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 30 cents weaker on Thursday afternoon at $94.21. The 6/27 CME Lean Hog Index was $92.96, up by another 44 cents. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Yesterday’s US export sales report was mediocre, but that didn’t keep August cattle from trading to the highest level since the key reversal day on June 7, according to the Hightower Report. The lower trend in cash cattle and boxed beef prices, along with lackluster export sales makes it doubtful the market will push through contract (and all-time) highs.