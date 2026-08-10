“October extended higher today off the minor bounce on Friday following a new one month low. Prices opened steady this morning and buyers quickly stepped in,” The Hightower Report said.
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“October extended higher today off the minor bounce on Friday following a new one month low. Prices opened steady this morning and buyers quickly stepped in,” The Hightower Report said.
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