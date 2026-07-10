“October hogs took out June highs this morning but turned slightly lower at midsession.
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“October hogs took out June highs this morning but turned slightly lower at midsession.
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Lean hog futures were mixed, with front months rallying 50 cents to $1.70, as deferreds were down 7 to 30 cents, Austin Schroeder wrote for Barchart.
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
U.S. pork export sales for the week ending July 2 came in at 17,700 tonnes compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 25,900 tonn…
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