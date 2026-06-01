“July hogs opened at a new six-month low and rebounded to slightly higher, while August finished lower. Friday’s technical action was very weak and the trend remains lower. Speculative funds reduced their net long by over 61% last week to just under 13,000 contracts, the lowest since mid-2024,” The Hightower Report said.
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