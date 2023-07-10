People are also reading…
“August cattle followed Friday’s move higher with a move almost to the contract high, but it was back below there at mid-session and was lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Third quarter beef production is expected to be down 5.5% from last year, but the question is whether the market can keep making new contract highs with beef and cash cattle prices slipping.”
Hogs had a choppy day, with some support but also resistance. “August lean hogs are trading in a choppy range today and were nearly unchanged at midsession,” the Hightower Report said. “Higher pork prices are supportive, but the market faces formidable resistance at the bottom of a five-month trading range that last from mid-October to mid-March.”