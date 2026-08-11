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The Hightower Report said, “The market carried higher yesterday after bouncing off a one-month low on Friday. Technical buying looked like the main market driver yesterday as the cash index was lower and is now $14 lower than this time a year ago. China pig prices and pork demand remain sluggish. Hog open interest declined another 1,540 contracts. With managed money still holding a newt short position around 11,000 contracts, further upside extension today could prompt some fund short covering, and we give the near-term edge to the bulls after yesterday's strong action.”