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A new mapping tool called SAFE MApp, the Secure Ag Farm Emergency Mapping App, gives producers the ability to visualize the potential entry points for diseases to the farm, and then strategize methods to keep them out. This free and easy-to-use application can be accessed with an internet connection and a web browser; there is no need to purchase software. SAFE MApp uses Google Maps and Open Street Maps as a familiar base, and users simply enter an address to automatically pull up an aerial view of a location.