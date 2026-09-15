Cattle complex pulls back after steady start
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“This week’s rally in the U.S. dollar is adding additional pressure, and the lean hog index continues to slip lower,” the Hightower Report sai…
“Open interest fell over 7,400 contracts in October, but rose nearly 13,500 in the December contract,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash hogs w…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
Bloomberg said, “Ground beef prices edged higher in August, signaling little progress in the Trump administration’s offensive against the reco…
“The cattle market continued higher with another day of sharp gains yesterday, and open interest increased nearly 3,500 contracts in live catt…