Bloomberg said, “Australia’s red meat industry expects strong beef demand in the US and Southeast Asia will largely offset the impact of a new 55% tariff by major customer China, which could come into effect as soon as mid-June.
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Bloomberg said, “Australia’s red meat industry expects strong beef demand in the US and Southeast Asia will largely offset the impact of a new 55% tariff by major customer China, which could come into effect as soon as mid-June.
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Oliver Sloup at Blue Line Futures said, “The monthly Cattle on Feed Report showed on-feed supply at 11.6 million head as of May 1st, up 2% fro…
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