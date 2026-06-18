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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle complex took a breather yesterday after very strong technical action this week and additional profit-taking may be seen this morning after an overnight upside breakout to new contract highs in the U.S. dollar and risk reduction ahead of the long holiday weekend. However, this afternoon’s Cattle on Feed and cash trade so far this week nonexistent, except for one very small sale in the north.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “USDA will release Cattle on Feed data later today, as traders are looking for May placements to be down 5.5% from a year ago. Marketings are seen down 10.6% compared to 2025. June 1 on feed is expected to total 2.5% larger than the same period last year.”