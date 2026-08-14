According to Bloomberg, “Tyson Foods Inc. is closing more beef plants as a prolonged cattle shortage continues to force the US beefpacking industry’s restructuring.
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According to Bloomberg, “Tyson Foods Inc. is closing more beef plants as a prolonged cattle shortage continues to force the US beefpacking industry’s restructuring.
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