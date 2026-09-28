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The Hightower Report said, “Although wheat recovered late in the session on Friday, the downswing has resumed this morning, and the technical outlook remains weak. China did cut tariffs on U.S. wheat but the market reaction indicated there is little confidence in any immediate demand boost as U.S. prices remain well above other origins.” ADM Investor Services said, “Turkey submitted a proposal to Russia late last week to allow Black Sea shipments however so far, no peace talks are being considered. Russia claimed to have struck 2 bulk vessels and data centers in Kyiv overnight. A Reuter’s report states that 80% of Russia’s Black Sea grain export terminals could be operational once a peace agreement is reached having not sustained significant damage.”