“The market struggled to get any traction today although both Kansas City and Chicago tested 50-day moving average support, which has been an important indicator over the last 4 months. Reports earlier this morning indicated a memorandum of understanding was in place with Iran and just needed Trump's signature, followed by additional reports that Iran Supreme leader had not signed off on the deal so clarity is lacking. Today, wheat looked tired of reacting to every on-again, off-again Iran peace deal report. Bearish seasonals are an ongoing headwind this time of year with the bulk of HRW harvest approaching and bullish news will be needed to offset. The Kansas and Oklahoma crop tours confirmed major challenges for the HRW crop and short crops typically see an early harvest low,” The Hightower Report showed.
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