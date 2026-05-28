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The Hightower Report said, “A poor finish for wheat yesterday and Chicago wheat is seeing a minor rebound this morning while Kansas City remains slightly lower. Yesterday’s break was attributed to higher production estimates in Russia and India and weak seasonals this time of the season.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “SovEcon is now forecasting a smaller total Russian grain crop for 26/27, but wheat production is expected to rise by 0.7% to 90.3 mmt. The barley and corn crops are expected to fall significantly.”