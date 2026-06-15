“KC July ’26 surged late however held below LW’s high of $6.45. MIAX July ’26 was off
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“KC July ’26 surged late however held below LW’s high of $6.45. MIAX July ’26 was off
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“Media outlets in Russia are reporting that despite Ukraine launching drone attacks against it, the Novorossiysk grain terminal in the Sea of …
The Hightower Report said, “A poor finish for wheat yesterday and Chicago wheat is seeing a minor rebound this morning while Kansas City remai…
“All three wheat classes are trading higher along with the rest of the grain complex on war premium and poor crop conditions,” Total Farm Mark…
ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from steady to $.04 lower across the 3 classes. CGO July-26 is down $.03 at $5.84 ½. KC July-26 is $…
“Wheat futures are lower across the board this morning as the market continues to balance U.S. production concerns against ample global wheat …
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