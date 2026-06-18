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Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat complex is mixed this morning as traders continue to weigh tightening U.S. production prospects against ample global supplies. Looking at July contracts, Chicago wheat is trading 1/2 cent lower at $6.12-1/4, Kansas City wheat is 2 cents higher at $6.54-1/2, and Minneapolis spring wheat is 5 cents higher at $6.30-1/2.” The Hightower Report said, “LSEG raised their U.S. production estimate slightly but are expecting winter wheat yields down 15% from last year. The market is slightly lower this morning, partly due to LSEG raising their Russian production estimate 1.3% to 88.3 million tons.”