“The wheat market led the grains higher today, driven more by developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict than by the data in the WASDE report. Reports indicate that Russia is restricting access to waterways leading to the Sea of Azov following Ukrainian attacks on oil tankers operating in the region,” Pater said.
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