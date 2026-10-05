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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices are $.08-$.11 higher in 2-sided trade. CGO Dec-26 is up $.10 ½ at $6.93 ½, Dec-26 KC is $.11 higher at $7.46, while Dec-26 MIAX is up $.08 ¾ at $7.06 ¾. The Russia/Ukraine war continues to intensify as Russia struck port infrastructure in Odesa while also destroying a vessel loaded with grain. Russia also struck a key bridge in Kyiv. Ukraine continues to target Russia energy infrastructure.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Over the weekend, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its military would intensify strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, defense-industry sites, and related infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would respond by increasing strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, particularly oil refineries.”