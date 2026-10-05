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“Ukraine’s wheat exports since July 1 at 2.9 mmt. are down 43% YOY, while 30% of the winter crop has been planted. Saudi Arabia reportedly bought 683k mt of wheat in their recent tender for 535k mt. Prices ranged from $334.66-$348/mt CF with an average of $339.24. The grain was sourced from Australia, the Black Sea region, the EU along with N. and S. America. Export inspections at 11 million bu. was in line with expectations, while below the 14 million needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast. YTD inspections are down 35% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%,” Soderberg said.