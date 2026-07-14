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The Hightower Report said, “The wheat market turned higher this morning and closed near the day’s highs with double digit gains. EU wheat also rose today as traders are assessing Russian shipping disruptions. Not surprisingly, the Russian government is playing down the problems and calling Ukraine terrorists and pirates after 116 Russian ships have been attacked in the last 9 days. No attacks on specific grain ships have been mentioned but nonetheless, it has certainly gotten Russia’s attention.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “According to CONAB, 90.4% of Brazil’s wheat area has been sown as of July 3. Additionally, the 2026 harvest has reached 0.9% complete. It is reported that Brazil’s domestic wheat prices have recently risen on concerns of tighter global supplies; in last week’s WASDE, the USDA projected US wheat production at the lowest level in over 50 years.”