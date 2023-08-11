People are also reading…
U.S. 6-10 day forecast is drier, but the 11-15 day has chances of rain to limit stress. Iowa is expected to see rain in the next 5 days, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Buying has been subdued on this USDA report day, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. We have large supplies out of Russia and Brazil, tempered global demand and continued uncertainly in the Black Sea. Slow export demand is suppressing grain prices. Meanwhile President Biden has called China’s economy a ticking time bomb, more distance the US-China relationship.