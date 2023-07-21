People are also reading…
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said all ships traveling to Russian ports, as well as those occupied by Russia, will be considered to be potentially carrying military cargo. Russia hit Ukraine ports again for the 4th day in a row, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
US Midwest 2 week forecast is dry with temps warmer than normal. NOAA 30 day forecast was wetter and cooler. This may be triggering some long liquidation, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Weekly US export sales were better than expected with new crop sales to China, Mexico and Unknown.