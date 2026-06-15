“Weekly wheat export inspections came in at 12.3 mb, which brings total 26/27 inspections to 20.4 mb, down 6% from last year. However, inspections are currently running above the USDA’s estimated pace; total 26/27 exports are forecasted at 775 mb, down 15% from the year prior,” Brill said.
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