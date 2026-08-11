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Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybean futures are trading slightly higher this morning as the market finds support from the decline in crop condition ratings. September soybeans are up 1-1/4 cents at $11.63, while November soybeans are unchanged at $11.79-1/2.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Weekly Crop Progress data from NASS showed 93% of the US soybean crop blooming by 8/9, with 74% setting pods and 5 percentage points faster than the 5-year average. Condition ratings were down 1% at 62% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index slipping 2 points at 361.”