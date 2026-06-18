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The Hightower Report said, “The soy complex is giving back some of this week’s gains this morning after the Fed left interest rates unchanged but hinted at future hikes, which has pushed the U.S. dollar to a new contract high this morning, resulting in selling across most commodities.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Like corn, the soybean market has faced pressure as traders continue to remove weather risk premium from prices. Forecasts calling for favorable temperatures and timely rainfall across key growing regions have reinforced expectations for strong crop development and the potential for a large U.S. soybean harvest.”