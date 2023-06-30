Corn and soy markets flew in opposite directions after today’s acreage report. Corn dipped by more than 30 cents in the new crop contract, due to an increase to 94.1 mln acres. That figure is 6% higher than last year’s mark.
Soybeans fell by more than 70 cents in the new crop contract as they came in at 83.5 mln acres, 5% lower than last year.
“The acreage bombshell was dropped” during today’s report, CHS Hedging said.
Weather will return as the “key driver” for crop markets once this report is digested with wet weather expected across the Midwest, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said.
Markets will be open as normal on Monday, July 3, but closed for the day on July 4 for Independence Day.