After Friday’s report and Monday’s quiet trade due to the Independence Day holiday, market are expected to open continuing to factor in acreage statistics from the USDA report.
“On the heels of a six-day slide in both corn and soybean prices on favorable weather and improving yield prospects, Friday’s price action extended losses for corn and reversed price declines in soybeans,” Joe Janzen, with the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois said.
The markets open at 8:30 after no overnight trade. “Hard open this morning is always hard to predict.”
Energy markets are opening the day weaker, but crude oil markets are rising, nearly $1/barrel higher, CHS Hedging said.