While hot and dry weather loom next week in key soybean acres, current conditions are favorable to maturation and pod filling is being completed thereby reducing the impact of weather on soybeans from here on out, The Hightower Report said today.
Two more ships that have been trapped in Ukrainian ports since Feb. 2022 have moved. These ships are carrying pig iron and iron ore, not grain. A grain deal will be discussed on Monday when Pres. Putin and Pres. Erdogan meet, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
The ag markets will be closed this Sunday night and Monday for Labor Day. They will reopen Monday night Sept. 4th at their usual time.