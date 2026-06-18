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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are down 3 to 4 cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures kicked it into rally mode into Wednesday’s close, with contracts 5 ¼ to 7 ¼ higher on the day. Preliminary open interest was up 1,613 contracts on Wednesday, with the exodus of July continuing, down 30,977 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 3/4 cents at $3.90. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.” The Hightower Report said, “Safras reports center-south Brazilian corn harvest is 2.5% done, compared to the average of 3.4%. Brazil’s exports typically shift from beans towards corn this time of year due to safrinha corn availability and that could give Brazil a chance to be more competitive for global exports over the coming weeks.”