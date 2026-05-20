People are also reading…
“Prices were $.07-$.09 lower while spreads also weakened. July-26 sliced through its 50-day MA with next support at LW’s low of $4.55. Support for Dec-26 is at $4.80. No date has been set for the US Senate to vote on E-15. Today’s EIA data showed ethanol production jumped to 327 mil. gallons LW, up from 318 mil. the previous week and up 7% YOY. There was 109 mil. bu. of corn used in the production process, or 15.6 mil. bu. per day. This was below the pace needed to reach the USDA usage forecast of 5.60 bil. for a 5th consecutive week. In MY to date there has been 3.899 bil. bu. used, or 15.17 mbd, an annualized pace of 5.537 bil. Implied gasoline usage inched up to 8.77 tbd last week, up 1.4% YOY. Ethanol stocks held at 24.9 mil. barrels, in line with YA. Friday’s COF report is expected to show cattle inventories at 11.536 mil. head, up 1.4% from YA. Placements are expected to rise 3% with marketings down 9.5%. Tomorrow’s export sales are expected to range from 38-75 mil. bu.,” according to Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.