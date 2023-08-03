People are also reading…
“The weather forecast going into the middle of August is tracking potentially cooler than normal temperatures and average to above average rainfall for most of the Corn Belt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This would be favorable weather to help fill out this year’s corn crop. Overall, dry conditions are still a concern as 57% of the crop is affected by drought.”
“Saudi Arabia announced they will extend their 1million barrels/day production cut through the month of September; crude oil then recovered all of yesterday’s losses,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weather forecasts continue to look cool and wet for at least the next couple of weeks.”