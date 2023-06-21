Related to this story

Most Popular

Dry weather boosting grain prices

“Moisture shortages for mid-June are worse than the last major U.S. drought in 2012,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The n…

Corn

Open interest was up 3,788 contracts confirming some net new buying yesterday. Corn is working another 7 to 12 cents higher so far this mornin…

Drought weighing on crops

Grains are higher this morning with nearly half of US corn and soybean acreage in moderate drought, much higher than at this point a year ago,…

Corn

Corn markets took off on drought conditions and dry forecasts, as growers and analysts are starting to expect yield losses. “And the corn roar…

Volatile grain markets overnight

Markets are trading significantly higher after the overnight session “as weather concerns continue to dominate the news,” CHS Hedging said.