EPA biofuel targets were lower than the industry had hoped for, and soybean oil dropped Wednesday.
“The EPA made their announcement regarding biofuel targets, and the 2024 and 2025 blending mandates are lower than had been previously hoped for, which caused the limit down move today in soybean oil,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Good rains are expected across the Southeast, the northern plains and the far western Corn Belt this week,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said.
But with the exception of a few pockets, much of the nation’s midsection is looking at no more than 0.25 to 0.5 of an inch over the next 5-7 days as temperatures rise to above-normal readings.