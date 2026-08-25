The Iowa Soybean Association rose serious concerns today over reported changes to small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard that could reduce domestic demand for biofuels made from U.S. soybeans.
Recently Listed
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
The Iowa Soybean Association rose serious concerns today over reported changes to small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard that could reduce domestic demand for biofuels made from U.S. soybeans.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bloomberg said, “Extreme weather is trimming US harvests and boosting prices for farmers just as top commodities importer China is increasing …
John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Wheat closed marginally lower after a two-sided trading session. A lack of fresh friendly news an…
Corn yield prospects are down from last year in western Iowa, while soybean pod counts are down from last year but above the three-year averag…
Bartlett Grain Co. recently celebrated the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art grain export facility in north-central Illinois that it sai…
John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Corn futures pushed to new contract highs to end the week, as strong demand and expectations for …
Recently Listed
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.