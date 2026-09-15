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A lot has happened in the last week. We got about 3.5 inches of rain on Tuesday night which messed up chopping for a few days. We thought we would finish that Wednesday, but it was Saturday instead. Quite a few cornfields were harvested. I haven’t heard yield results. I have only heard worries about it going down. Did some looking at ours today, and most of ours is still green. Rains have seemed to encourage cows to calve, and that’s going well so far. It would be great if we could keep the five-a-day pace for the next week — that would get a lot of them on the ground before we hit the fields hard.