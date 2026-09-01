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Things started changing fast around here this week. Corn is dying down, not exactly maturing the way you would like to see. The heat we’re getting will surely speed it up. We had our first fall calf, so we pulled some cows off some nice green grass and brought them home. Need to get chopping so they have some more room to calve. We will be by end of the week. Got all the bins cleaned out right before the market went up. We’re getting close to having things ready for harvest.