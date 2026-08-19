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This week has hurt the crops around here. Another 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain fell over the weekend, and the rest of the time it was overcast. Fields are saturated, if not ponding again. This much rain will likely kill the low spots in the field. Hopefully the weather will turn next week and we will dry out quickly for the rest of the crop. Third cutting of hay is next up for us if the weather will cooperate. Most of our corn is moving into dent stage and is finishing quickly. We may be taking off the first-planted corn the first week of September. Beans are fully podded now and look decent considering the weather.