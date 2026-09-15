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It was a quiet week here for us. Rain early in the week dropped 3.5 to 5 inches across the area, and that has been keeping us from testing the combine out. Hand-shelled corn off our late-April-planted fields are around 23-25% moisture. We will try to get started as soon as the fields dry out. The crops still have low disease pressure in our area and are standing well. The last of the hay that wasn't ruined with the rain has been put up, and the silage choppers are running when they can. Airplane and drone cover crop applications are continuing.