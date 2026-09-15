People are also reading…
Crops maturing fast. Silage will wrap up next week and guys will get started on high-moisture corn for feed. Seeing a wide variation in yields. A few combines started rolling in some bean fields. Comments coming in that they are pleasantly surprised. The price of fuel is the talk with everyone now. This will increase our harvest cost substantially. This needs to get addressed with all of our leadership! Harvest is the time of year that takes the most fuel to get the crop out and get to storage, and I’m sure most people in the grocery stores don’t realize this will have an impact on store shelves. Harvest is the reward of your hard work all year! Stay safe as we head into it!