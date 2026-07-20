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With only a trace amount of precipitation this past week, I was able to get out into the cornfields and scout for wind damage from storms the previous two weeks. There is some minor greensnap in a couple of fields. It appears to be hybrid specific. Hardly any signs of disease yet. The soybeans are finally getting some height to them and becoming difficult to walk in. We were able to get the oats harvested last week. The high humidity and lack of wind most of the week tested my patience, but we finished with the desired harvest moisture. Very good test weight and yield this year.