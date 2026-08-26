People are also reading…
It was a great week to get some forward grain sales in corn and soybeans at favorable market prices. Some early-planted, early-maturing soybeans are starting to turn. Had the best Iowa State Fair experience with my wife and kids that I have ever had. Spent time planning out cover crops for the fall and going over soil tests. Lobe Rangers had the opportunity to be featured on Talk of Iowa with Charity Nebbe, an Iowa Public Radio program that reaches a wide audience. As a personal reflection, pick up the phone for important conversations instead of text messaging or email — you can actually hear someone and clear things up on the spot.