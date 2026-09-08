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With harvest approaching and little new to report, a brief look back at the 2026 growing season for east-central Iowa: April brought wet conditions and slightly delayed planting, though a dry May allowed farmers to make up ground quickly. June turned wet again, and while July opened hot and dry, the rain returned and stayed, bringing some late-season devastating storms to parts of the area. The second half of August offered beautiful fall-like weather before late summer heat and humidity came roaring back in with the start of September. The forecast looking forward is warm and will only accelerate harvest timelines.