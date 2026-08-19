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One more round of storms is in the forecast before the weather appears to finally dry out for an extended spell — something all of us in east-central Iowa would greatly appreciate after days of rain. In the wake of the recent severe weather, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig toured some of the hardest-hit areas, underscoring the severity of what the region has experienced. Most of this week will be filled with seed reps, agronomists and insurance agents as farmers begin to quantify the damage done to their operations.