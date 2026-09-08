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The heat returned to central Iowa, leading to some rain over the last couple of days (0.75 of an inch) and some brief wind storms that led to some tree damage in the neighborhood and a little wind damage to a few fields in the area, although the soybeans appear to have come out of it. The seed corn fields likely will begin harvest in a few short days. Dad and I need to work on preharvest inspections and get the equipment moved around. Next week I plan to finish hauling a few loads of corn to complete the 2025 corn sales. Finally, my pumpkin crop also has an early harvest as I have several pumpkins and gourds ready to pick.