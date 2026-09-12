As I write this, farmers here in north-central Montana are sidelined from harvest by rain. A few overnight showers turned into true rainfall by mid-morning, dashing hopes of being in the field for the next several days.
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As I write this, farmers here in north-central Montana are sidelined from harvest by rain. A few overnight showers turned into true rainfall by mid-morning, dashing hopes of being in the field for the next several days.
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It was so hot the other day I saw a funeral procession pull through a Dairy Queen. OK, that’s an exaggeration, but it was really hot.
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