For the most part, Illinois agricultural leaders are pleased with the $50.5 billion Illinois budget with its 550 pieces of legislation that landed on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk after the end of the spring session on May 27.

Lawmakers left out some legislation livestock farmers wanted left out. They agreed on legislation local food advocates wanted. But with a last-minute amendment, they may see a bill on landowner property rights get vetoed by the governor.

The Illinois Farm Bureau advocated for landowners’ rights when it comes to renewable energy projects on farmland. The goal is for farmers to be fairly compensated for impacts to drainage and their operations caused by solar and wind energy projects, says Mark Gebhards, IFB’s director of government affairs and commodities.

House Bill 3445, meant to fix some of the problems created by earlier legislation, addresses ag mitigation issues, including clarification of ground cover under solar farms, and would require energy companies to file a drainage plan with the county and impacted drainage districts, Gebhards says. It also put some teeth into having the companies compensate landowners for crop losses, land repairs and damage to tile lines. It passed both chambers.

But a last-minute amendment to the bill added something the governor opposed, creating the possibility of his vetoing the whole bill, Gebhards says.The amendment gives Ameren and

MidAmerican Energy the “right of first refusal” to build new electrical transmission lines, thus allowing them to skip competitive bidding on any potential projects. Detractors say it gives the companies a monopoly, and energy costs will rise.

The governor could veto the whole bill or “do a line item the veto,” Gebhards says. Gebhards hopes the property rights section of the bill stands.

“We will continue to see that the state is focused on pushing this across the finish line for regulations on protecting private property rights of landowners,” says Russ Orrill, Illinois Corn Growers Association public policy manager

IFB and Illinois Corn were also advocating for a bill concerning CO2 sequestration and storage. That bill didn’t pass this session.

“CO2 sequestration will be a major issue going forward,” Gebhards says.

On the positive side, advocates were glad to see the Department of Agriculture and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts keep their funding.

“There were no reductions, no decreases,” Gebhards says.

Tax incentives

Also getting praise, legislators agreed on adding generators to the tax-exempt list of farm equipment and machinery.

“That’s big for us,” Gebhards says.

Livestock farmers are concerned there may be more energy brownouts in the future and they need backup generators for their livestock buildings. Orrill says crop farmers use backup generators as well.

For corn producers, the biggest victory is the sales tax incentives for ethanol, Orrill says. E15 or 15% ethanol blend gets a 10% sales tax incentive, midrange 20-50% blends get a 20% sales tax incentive and the high ethanol blends, of 51 to 83%, keep their 100% sales tax incentive. All three would sunset in 2028, Orrill says.

That is good news for Illinois, the second-highest corn-producing state and third-highest producer of ethanol, he says. It will have a positive trickle-down to rural communities and is part of a cleaner future, he says.

“We had a successful spring session,” Orrill says, adding Illinois Corn will be active during the lame duck session and preparing for issues ahead in January.

Pros for livestock

A big positive for livestock producers is an amendment to the Illinois Diseased Animals Act regarding preparedness in the case of an animal disease outbreak.

“It is another tool in the toolbox of being prepared. We hope we never need it,” says Josh St. Peters, executive director of the Illinois Beef Association, of House Bill 3087.

The 2022 outbreak of avian flu was a stark reminder there were some gaps in plans about how to handle a disease outbreak, he says.

“We believe we did a great job in closing those gaps,” he says.

Keeping current regulations for siting new buildings and expansions is a priority for livestock producers, says Brent Pollard, a northwestern Illinois dairy farmer.

He says the state’s Livestock Management Facilities Act still addresses the issues as it was meant to when it was developed and he is glad no changes were made this year.

“I think it’s doing a good job for farmers in the state and the general public,” Pollard says of the 1996 act which has been amended three times.

Frank Doll, who milks 225 Holsteins with his father and son at Doll’s Dairy in Pocahontas, Illinois, and is active in various statewide dairy and agricultural organizations, is also pleased there were no changes in the LMFA.

“It’s a win for us,” he says.

Likewise, St. Peters says beef producers are glad that attempts early in the session to change the LMFA were stopped.

Activists also promoted changes to antibiotic use, which did not go forward.

“There were several bad bills,” he says of proposals that would have negatively impacted livestock producers.

St. Peters collaborates closely with Jennifer Tirey, executive director of the Illinois Pork Producers Association, about issues important to their members.

“Fortunately in this session, we were able to educate members of the Assembly and explain the negative impacts some bills would have,” he says.

Local success

Liz Rupel, lead organizer for the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, which represents regenerative and local farm systems, was happy to see the local Food Infrastructure Grant Act passed.

“Lawmakers showed up for farmers who feed our communities by funding the Local Food Infrastructure Grant Act, which creates a $2 million grant program to help farmers, food businesses, livestock processors, co-ops, and local governments purchase equipment to scale up local food production and supply chains,” Rupel says.

A critical conservation program was protected and received a bump in funding, Rupel says. The Partners for Conservation Reauthorization Act (SB1701) passed, along with $18 million to the Partners for Conservation Fund, or $4 million more than last year.

“This program supports farmers voluntarily adopting sustainable agriculture practices and funds the county Soil and Water Conservation Districts throughout the state,” she says.

On a related issue, Orrill says corn and soybean farmers were happy to see incentives for planting cover crops continued. This year, the entire $660,000 for incentives to grow cover crops was snapped up in six hours. He says he hopes funding for the program increases in the future.

Still, there were some disappointments. Rupel says she was disappointed a $250,000 funding proposal for a Farm-to-School coordinator and an Illinois State Board of Education agriculture program failed. However, the Illinois Farm to School Coalition will regroup in its efforts to create the new Local Food for Schools program, for which it already has federal funding, she says.

With additional reporting from Brenden Moore and Erin Henkel with Lee Enterprises.